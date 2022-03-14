D.L. Hughley Claps Back After Kanye West Threatens to ‘Hurt’ Him

*D.L. Hughley has clapped back at the artist formerly known as Kanye West (now known simply as Ye) after the rapper threatened to “hurt” the comedian for accusing Ye of stalking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In several posts shared online, Ye also called out Charlamagne Tha God and Perez Hilton. As reported by Hip Hop DX, Ye took to Instagram on Sunday morning (March 13) and shared a screenshot from a TikTik video of Kim in Goth face paint along with daughter North West, the eldest child she shares with Yeezy. In the TikTok video, Kim and North sing Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl”.

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl,” West wrote. “Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse Don’t play with my name like that I’m a real person who wants the best for my children.”

In the same post, he took aim at D.L., writing: “And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” Kanye added.

Ye also uploaded a video of Hughley passing out onstage in 2020 amid his battle with COVID-19.

“We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public,” the hip-hip star captioned the clip. “I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly’ Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby.”

Ye also had some words for “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God, saying: “Show your real face Charlemagne. Just don’t hit the same do he Who y’all gone get now God is with us and you send DL to be against us You’ve lost No brilliant Hebrew’s will bow to y’all no more Only dumb ass drug addict House niggas Don’t play me and don’t play with God Anybody related to DL call Chris McLean at adidas for yeezys They not free though We running a business over here He just getting ran You see Skete missing work Anybody else wanna play with me Please please please for the love of God come and get me Let’s see how it turns out.”

In case you missed it, Kanye is angered that D.L. called him a stalker in a recent interview with VladTV. “He’s stalking her,” Hughley said. “You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny… If you want your family back, stop doing the shit you did that made her leave.”

Hughley responded to Ye’s recent rant in a series of tweets in which he reminded the artist that his new nemesis Pete Davidson is still banging his ex/baby mama Kim.

“It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop [Pete] from bustin one!!” the comedian said. In another tweet, Hughley called attention to Ye’s mental health issues. He wrote, “Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?”

Pete Davidson also fired off a series of text messages to Ye, which you can read via the Twitter post below.

Watch Hughley’s full Vlad TV interview below.