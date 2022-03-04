Russell Wilson to Ciara: ‘Can We Have More Babies?’ [WATCH]

*Ciara guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday and was joined by her husband Russell Wilson who surprised his wife with an unexpected proposal.

As reported by PEOPLE, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, asked Ciara, 36, if she wanted to have another baby. The couple is already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 7, with her ex, rapper Future.

During the segment, Wilson asked Ciara: “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

READ MORE: La La Anthony Says Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Relationship Goals

The songstress laughed as Wilson continued, “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

Ciara replied, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”

She went on to gush about their children, saying, “These kids are funny. Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know.”

Watch the adorable moment via the YouTube video above.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

The couple’s close friend La La Anthony previously said she wants to find love like Ciara and Russell, following her divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

The actress and mother hit up her Instagram in January to share a photo of her rocking brown lingerie. She captioned the image: “I brought in the New Year a little different this year. Kept things calm which is not my usual AT ALL lol but instead of being down about it I had to remind myself maybe that’s exactly what I needed.”

“Time to myself & time with me & Kiyan just to reflect & be grateful for all the blessings in our lives,” La La added. “We wrote down some goals & manifestations for 2022 so cheers to that. Wishing everyone an amazing New Year with more LOVE more BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH and most of all HAPPINESS.”

She went on to ask the universe to send her the type of love that the Wilsons have.

“Ps. I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that) and what u did for Issa and Molly from ‘Insecure‘ sooooo… yeah u know the rest,” La La continued.