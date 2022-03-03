ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards to Recognize Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis and Chanté Adams

*Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis and Chanté Adams are among the honorees at the 2022 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The 15th annual event is honoring the four “phenomenal ladies who are making and have made their marks on screen in unforgettable ways,” per Essence. This year’s theme is The Black Cinematic Universe.

Actor Damson Idris will host the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, set to take place on Thursday, March 24, in Beverly Hills, CA.

“For 15 years, our ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards has heralded the strengths and accomplishments of Black women who are making an impact in Hollywood,” said Caroline Wanga, ESSENCE CEO. “This year—as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe—our four honorees each exemplify the power, life and joy that is a direct reflection of our community. We are also thankful for our partners for supporting our vision as we continue to shine a light on the beauty and resilience of Black women everywhere.”

“Honoring breakthrough moments, emerging talent and cinematic legends have always been our guide when choosing our Black Women in Hollywood honorees,” says Cori Murray, ESSENCE Deputy Editor. “This year—our 15th anniversary—we proudly continue celebrating actresses championing for authentic portrayals and diverse storytelling across film, television and streaming. Much like our theme, the Black Cinematic Universe, the power in our presence is infinite.”

The virtual awards show will stream Monday, March 28th, from 7-10 P.M. (ET) via ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com. Viewers can access the exclusive Black Women In Hollywood red carpet & pre-show livestream, beginning at 11:30 a.m. PST/2:30 p.m. EST.