Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards to Recognize Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis and Chanté Adams

By Ny MaGee
0

essence honors
Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis and Chanté Adams

*Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis and Chanté Adams are among the honorees at the 2022 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. 

The 15th annual event is honoring the four “phenomenal ladies who are making and have made their marks on screen in unforgettable ways,” per Essence. This year’s theme is The Black Cinematic Universe.

Actor Damson Idris will host the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, set to take place on Thursday, March 24, in Beverly Hills, CA. 

OTHER NEWS: Race and Health Care: New Report Shares Insights on Black Californians

“For 15 years, our ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards has heralded the strengths and accomplishments of Black women who are making an impact in Hollywood,” said Caroline Wanga, ESSENCE CEO. “This year—as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe—our four honorees each exemplify the power, life and joy that is a direct reflection of our community. We are also thankful for our partners for supporting our vision as we continue to shine a light on the beauty and resilience of Black women everywhere.”

“Honoring breakthrough moments, emerging talent and cinematic legends have always been our guide when choosing our Black Women in Hollywood honorees,” says Cori Murray, ESSENCE Deputy Editor. “This year—our 15th anniversary—we proudly continue celebrating actresses championing for authentic portrayals and diverse storytelling across film, television and streaming. Much like our theme, the Black Cinematic Universe, the power in our presence is infinite.”

The virtual awards show will stream Monday, March 28th, from 7-10 P.M. (ET) via ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com. Viewers can access the exclusive Black Women In Hollywood red carpet & pre-show livestream, beginning at 11:30 a.m. PST/2:30 p.m. EST.

Previous articleThe Grammy Museum Presents A Tribute to Mary Wilson | VIDEO
Next article‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘They Think They Have a Love Story’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO