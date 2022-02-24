Victoria Rowell Lands Recurring Role on CBS Medical Drama ‘Good Sam’

*Veteran actress Victoria Rowell is set to recur on the CBS medical drama “Good Sam.”

The actress and creator/star of the “Rich & The Ruthless” took to Twitter to share the details along with a photo of herself with the show’s director, Oz Scott, and series actor Evan Parke. She captioned the image, “To my loyal ⁦⁦@CBS @YandR_CBS @diagnosismurder medical drama fans pls join me on NEW Series @GoodSamCBS Wednesdays! It was a joy reuniting w/consummate Director @OzScott @ArimatheaMedia⁩ #TinaKingsley #drama starts March 2nd!”

Check out Rowell’s post below.

Created and executive produced by Katie Wech, “Good Sam” centers on a gifted heart surgeon “who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith falls into a coma,” per Deadline.

Here’s more from the report:

Rowell plays Tina Kingsley, a high-powered, sophisticated, chairwoman of the hospital board with the kind of power that does not assert itself. Alienated from her son Malcolm (Edwin Hodge), Tina possesses a strong will to take what’s in her sights, even when it means navigating complicated relationships from her past.

The series is executive produced by Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein. Tamra Davis directed and executive produced the pilot, per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Rowell can also be seen on “The Rich and the Ruthless,” which recently moved to BET+. She is best known for her signature and longest role on television, “The Young and the Restless,” playing Drucilla Winters, a role that earned her multiple NAACP Image Awards and three Daytime Emmy Award nominations. She departed from the show in 2007.