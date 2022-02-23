Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘Grown Men’ at Her Record Label ‘Are Bullying Me’

*Megan Thee Stallion is “still in court” battling with 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford over her music and contractual obligations.

The rapper’s legal team “filed a petition last week asking for her 2021 project “Something for Thee Hotties” to be considered an album under her recording agreement,” per Complex.

Here’s more from the outlet:

In court documents obtained by Complex and filed on Friday, Megan’s legal team at Holland & Knight claimed 1501 didn’t classify the 21-track Something for Thee Hotties as an “album,” and that the label said it didn’t satisfy her “minimum recording commitment.” Meg’s lawyers now say that, given the label’s argument, “1501 wants to tie [Megan Thee Stallion] down to release more albums under the Contract to the financial benefit of 1501.”

“Contrary to 1501’s position, Something for Thee Hotties clearly meets the definition of ‘Album’ under the recording agreement because it is not less than forty-five (45) minutes in length,” the suit claims. “There are no other parameters or requirements under the contract for what can be deemed an ‘Album’ other than total run time of the album. As such, Something for Thee Hotties satisfies her ‘Minimum Recording Commitment’ for the second option period of the agreement. To protect herself, her music, and her artistic choices, Pete has been forced to bring this action to seek a declaratory judgment to that effect.”

Per Complex, “Megan owes one more album on her contract if Something for Thee Hotties gets counted as an album.”

Crawford took to Instagram on Tuesday to react to the lawsuit against the label and J. Prince. He wrote that “Only the real 🤘🏾town can relate.”

“Now tell em to run my bread dating all the way back from 2018,” he captioned the photo of an Ace Showbiz article about the lawsuit the ‘WAP’ rapper filed in 2020, claiming she was unable to release new music and wanted a judge to force the label to allow it.

Meg shared a since-deleted screenshot of Crawford’s post to Instagram and wrote that Crawford “never know wtf is going on with business.” As Meg noted that the lawsuit mentioned in the article he shared has already been resolved.

“The case that was dismissed against you was from when you wasn’t trying to let me drop music,” Meg shared. “You and 300 signed off and let me drop music so there is no case no more… We are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BECAUSE YOU OWE ME MONEY!!! I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID BY 1501 IN MY LIFE ! I make money bc I’m MEGAN THEE STALLION! Grown ass men wanna bully me and eat off my name and paint me out as a villain online bc they know these bandwagon ass haters gone eat that shit up ! I don’t even be saying shit to you lame ass n***as bc the TRUTH always comes out.”

Meg continued, “mfs pick with me then when I say something im the problem, F*CK ALL YALL.”

“This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and aint contributed to shit SINCE 2018, NOT A STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO, NOT A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, shit not even a flight,” Megan wrote. “But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE.”

As reported by The Blast, Megan previously spoke out about her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment. After filing the initial lawsuit, Megan claimed she signed a contract with the label that she couldn’t comprehend at age 20.

“When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract,” she said during an Instagram live session. Adding, “I was young. I was like 20. I ain’t know everything that was in that contract. So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management — real management. I got real lawyers and they were like, ‘Did you know that this is in your contract?’”