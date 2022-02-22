Ser’Darius Blain Says Support and Love Are Colorless Acts | WATCH

*Ser’Darius Blain co-stars with Zachary Levi, Academy Award® winner Anna Paquin, and Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Dennis Quaid in the uplifting movie “American Underdog.“ The film tells the true story of NFL quarterback star Kurt Warner, portrayed by Levi and Blain plays Mike Hudnutt, who provides Warner much-needed encouragement to pursue his dream.

Based on the book “All Things Possible” by Kurt Warner and Michael Silver, Warner went from a stock boy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film follows Warner’s unique story filled with obstacles and setbacks that caused him to doubt the possibility of becoming an NFL player. Still, with the support of his wife Brenda, friends, coaches, and teammates, Warner prevails against all odds to show the world that he is a champion.

“American Underdog” presents audiences the theme that anything is possible with faith, family, and determination.

EURweb caught up with Blain to talk about the film, the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl, and if he has any appreciation for line dancing after doing the movie.

EURweb: As a former football player yourself, what was a lesson that the sport taught you that you still carry on today?

Blain: Football is like any other sport is all about togetherness, teamwork, and overcoming obstacles pushing through sweat and tears. This movie reiterated all of those things, but it also added an element of family, faith, and friendship really helps you to overcome certain obstacles, so it was really kind of special to be a part of this incredible story.

Catch Ser’Darius Blain as a lead in Fox’s highly anticipated drama series “The Big Leap.” He recently wrapped work on the horror/romance drama “The Knocking” from Matt Leslie and Stephen Smith. He’ll follow that up by starring in Taj Stansberry’s drama “Mission Street.”

“American Underdog” arrived on Digital and is available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD with special features, and On Demand February 22 from Lionsgate.