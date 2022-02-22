Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

Step-Daughter of 112’s Q Parker Has Fairytale Wedding in Atlanta

By Ny MaGee
0

*112’s Q Parker shared photos and videos to social media of his step-daughter’s wedding at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Parker walked his step-daughter, Kahdijiha Robinson, down the aisle to marry her love, Torian Boone, as reported by The YBF. Q wrote his daughter the following loving message about their relationship: “I’ve seen fathers walk their daughter down the aisle MANY TIMES. Holding your hand and walking you down the aisle will remain One of the most proud days of my life.”

Kahdijiha is the daughter of Parker’s wife Sharlinda Rowe-Parker, and he came into his step-daughter’s life when she was just 10-years-old, according to the report. 

OTHER NEWS: LaRita Shelby Doing Big Biz at EURweb!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Q Parker (@qparker112)

”When i met @4everkd at age 10, i knew that she was special…. Throughout her years of being a teenager, young adult, to parent, she has always made me proud. Well yesterday TOPPED it all. BG YOU LOOKED SO BEAUTIFUL YESTERDAY AND WAS PURELY STUNNING! Didn’t have any tears yesterday however, watching the video just now makes me reflect on all the years and yes emotional because I’m just so proud of you. I love you always!!!! Great job yesterday!!! You did that!! From Robinson, to Rowe, to Parker to now BOONE! Love you BG!!”

”Me and my daddy!! I always dreamed of the day that @qparker112 would walk me down the aisle,” Kahdijiha captioned a photo of herself and her dad. “I love you so much daddy!!! Custom Bridal robe by @diabocage @fancysclosetraid makeup @makeupashley Hair @thekelvinblonde”

Kahdijiha and Torian met at The Masquerade in Atlanta in 2012 and are also the parents of one-year-old, Leo. Check out photos/video from their wedding below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Q Parker (@qparker112)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KD (@4everkd)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dora Din Whittley (@dorawhittley)

Previous articleNAACP Image Awards Winners From Night One of Non-Televised Categories
Next articleReaction Shots During Macy Gray’s Stripped Down National Anthem Go Viral (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

denzel washington ellen pompao

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

denzel washington and frances mcdormand new york film festival 2021

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO