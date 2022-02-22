Step-Daughter of 112’s Q Parker Has Fairytale Wedding in Atlanta

*112’s Q Parker shared photos and videos to social media of his step-daughter’s wedding at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Parker walked his step-daughter, Kahdijiha Robinson, down the aisle to marry her love, Torian Boone, as reported by The YBF. Q wrote his daughter the following loving message about their relationship: “I’ve seen fathers walk their daughter down the aisle MANY TIMES. Holding your hand and walking you down the aisle will remain One of the most proud days of my life.”

Kahdijiha is the daughter of Parker’s wife Sharlinda Rowe-Parker, and he came into his step-daughter’s life when she was just 10-years-old, according to the report.

OTHER NEWS: LaRita Shelby Doing Big Biz at EURweb!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Q Parker (@qparker112)

”When i met @4everkd at age 10, i knew that she was special…. Throughout her years of being a teenager, young adult, to parent, she has always made me proud. Well yesterday TOPPED it all. BG YOU LOOKED SO BEAUTIFUL YESTERDAY AND WAS PURELY STUNNING! Didn’t have any tears yesterday however, watching the video just now makes me reflect on all the years and yes emotional because I’m just so proud of you. I love you always!!!! Great job yesterday!!! You did that!! From Robinson, to Rowe, to Parker to now BOONE! Love you BG!!”

”Me and my daddy!! I always dreamed of the day that @qparker112 would walk me down the aisle,” Kahdijiha captioned a photo of herself and her dad. “I love you so much daddy!!! Custom Bridal robe by @diabocage @fancysclosetraid makeup @makeupashley Hair @thekelvinblonde”

Kahdijiha and Torian met at The Masquerade in Atlanta in 2012 and are also the parents of one-year-old, Leo. Check out photos/video from their wedding below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Q Parker (@qparker112)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KD (@4everkd)