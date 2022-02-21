Monday, February 21, 2022
Beyonce and Zendaya Want to Remake the 1959 Drama ‘Imitation Of Life’

By Ny MaGee
Beyoncé and Zendaya / Getty

*Beyoncé and Zendaya are in talks to join forces to remake Douglas Sirk’s classic 1959 drama “Imitation of Life.”

The original film starred Lana Turner, Juanita Moore and Sandra Dee. The film “is based on the best-selling novel by Fannie Hurst, revolves around a white woman who takes in an African-American widow and her daughter, Sarah Jane, whose fair skin allows her to pass as white,” per New York Post.

The film deals with issues of race, class and gender, and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

If the project moves forward with the two stars, Beyoncé is reportedly interested in producing while Zendaya will star. 

The singer and the actress previously worked together on Bey’s “All Night” music video in 2016. Zendaya said at the time “I’m just obsessed with Beyonce and have been since my birth.

She added, “Just to be there and really learn from her and see how amazing she is, how detail-oriented, it was cool to just sit back and watch.”

Per The Sun, a movie insider said: “Imitation Of Life is renowned in the film world because of the issues it tackled — and they seem more relevant than ever right now.

“Everyone wants Zendaya in their films at the moment but it feels like this could be the movie to take her to the next level and really get some awards buzz.

“Beyonce has dipped her toe in a few projects, like Disney’s Lion King, voicing the part of lioness Nala.

“But now she wants a project she can really sink her teeth into, so she is very interested.”

Zendaya currently stars in the hit HBO teen drama series “Euphoria.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

