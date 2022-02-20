The Pulse of Entertainment: Titus Showers’ ‘Name On It’ Solo Single Leads Self Titled Album

*“There’s blessings for all of us with our name on it,” said Titus Showers, one of the members of the Grammy and Stellar Award-winning Gospel group The Showers, about the meaning to the title of his new solo single “Name On It” (A&P Records). “God has something special for us; we just have to access it.”

The “Name On It” single is off of his upcoming self-titled solo album “Titus Showers” – out April 22, 2022. The Billboard Award-winning Gospel singer/songwriter has Lucius Hoskins producing the single, and sharing credit with him for writing it.

“In the middle of the night He (God) would awaken me with a revelation…or an outlook on what’s going on in the world in a way kids and adults can understand,” Titus informed me about his songwriting process for the new album. “He gives us revelations.”

When I asked the Billboard chart-topping artist about recording an album during the pandemic he said, “I wasn’t wasting time. I talked to the Lord and He talked with me…to go into the studio just myself. The online experience was brand new to me. I was doing lead and backgrounds myself. Not having my producer there…he Skyped…but I had a producer near me who came in.”

Titus Showers has two #1 Gospel albums under his belt, a #1 radio single and five top-30 songs. His solo debut was in 2019 with an EP “Who.” That debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart. As a soloist Titus is well on his way to making a name for himself as a soloist and has accumulated over a million Youtube views. www.AP-Records.net/TitusShowers

