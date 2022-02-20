Sunday, February 20, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Titus Showers’ ‘Name On It’ Solo Single Leads Self Titled Album

By Eunice Moseley
Billboard Award-winning Titus Showers releases solo single ‘Name On It’.

*“There’s blessings for all of us with our name on it,” said Titus Showers, one of the members of the Grammy and Stellar Award-winning Gospel group The Showers, about the meaning to the title of his new solo single “Name On It” (A&P Records). “God has something special for us; we just have to access it.”

The “Name On It” single is off of his upcoming self-titled solo album “Titus Showers” – out April 22, 2022. The Billboard Award-winning Gospel singer/songwriter has Lucius Hoskins producing the single, and sharing credit with him for writing it.

“In the middle of the night He (God) would awaken me with a revelation…or an outlook on what’s going on in the world in a way kids and adults can understand,” Titus informed me about his songwriting process for the new album. “He gives us revelations.”

When I asked the Billboard chart-topping artist about recording an album during the pandemic he said, “I wasn’t wasting time. I talked to the Lord and He talked with me…to go into the studio just myself. The online experience was brand new to me. I was doing lead and backgrounds myself. Not having my producer there…he Skyped…but I had a producer near me who came in.”

Titus Showers has two #1 Gospel albums under his belt, a #1 radio single and five top-30 songs. His solo debut was in 2019 with an EP “Who.” That debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart. As a soloist Titus is well on his way to making a name for himself as a soloist and has accumulated over a million Youtube views. www.AP-Records.net/TitusShowers

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist 7 Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

