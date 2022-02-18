Hundreds of Dead Bodies Stored in Maryland Parking Garage Amid Autopsy Backlog

*Several states are dealing with severe autopsy backlogs due to staffing issues, and the situation has reached a critical level in Maryland.

As reported by Black Enterprise, the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has turned a parking garage into a makeshift morgue where hundreds of bodies are being stored and awaiting autopsy. “The backlog is holding up funeral services, criminal investigations, and prosecutions,” per the outlet. The state’s backlog is expected to hit 300 by the end of the month, Washington Post reports.

Per the report, New Hampshire, Georgia, New Mexico, and New York City are also dealing with autopsy backlogs.

“The bodies are piling up and decaying right in front of everyone’s eyes,” Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Council 3, which members include autopsy assistants and forensic investigators, per the report. “Bodies are decomposing, and that’s not the way to treat those that have lost their lives and families who are looking for closure.”

The Maryland Department of Health says the increased deaths are due to the COVID-19 pandemic, violence, and drugs.

“Moran said in a press conference that three positions have been open for more than a year, five medical examiners have retired or resigned over the last two years, and three more are expected to retire soon,” per Black Enterprise.

“We need them to recruit more people to do the job,” Moran said at the presser. “They need to look at what resources people need to do the job, the salary they need to do the job and take action.”

Maryland Chief Medical Examiner Victor Weedn has called on “the federal government to deploy its disaster mortuary response team to the state,” per Black Enterprise.

The Department of Health and Human Services is expected to send fatality management experts to support the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the report.