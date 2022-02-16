Meet the ‘Mini Me’ Daughters of Actress Bern Nadette Stanis (‘Thelma’)

*We previously reported that Bern Nadette Stanis (who played Thelma on “Good Times”) has two daughters, Dior and Britany Rose, who are mini-me versions of their famous mother.

Stanis shared a #throwback pic of her daughters ahead of NBC’s airing of “Good Times Live” in 2019. She captioned the photo, “People keep asking me, ‘Am I going to play Thelma?’ I said, ‘Well, if I don’t, then one of my daughters should.’ What do you all think.”

One fan commented, “Yes. Y’all are triplets. Beautiful ladies.”

Peep the pic she shared below.

Here’s more about Stanis’ daughters via I Love Old School Music:

Dior, is Bern Nadette’s oldest daughter. She’s in her early 30’s and is an aspiring model and an author. She loves chillin’ with her Mom and below are photos of she and Bern Nadette at an autograph signing during a prior Essence Music Festival.

Meet Dior in the Instagram photo below:

And more of Dior…

Per ILOSM, “Thelma’s” youngest daughter, Brittany Rose, is 27-year-old Hampton University med’ student…and she too, looks like a throwback version of her Momma back in her heyday! Brittany is currently pursuing a career in the medical field…a gynecologist to be exact.

Meet Brittany Rose in the IG post below:

According to news.amomama.com, Dior is more of a writer like her mom, while Britany Rose is focused on her studies. Meanwhile, Bern Nadette remains proud of her time on “Good Times”.

The series centers on a poor Black family trying to make the best of life in the Chicago housing projects. Created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans, and developed by Norman Lear, “Good Times” aired for six seasons on CBS from February 8, 1974, to August 1, 1979.