Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson, ‘The Friday’ Star Cause of Death Revealed: Alcohol Abuse | VIDEO

*The ‘Friday’ Star, Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson, passed away in September 2021 at age 55. The cause of his death was previously unknown as the actor’s nephew told TMZ that the latter was found unconscious in a Los Angeles store in early September. His rep, LyNea Bell, confirmed the comedian’s death. The toxicology report done at the time did not identify any traces of drugs or alcohol in his system.

However, the latest autopsy report obtained by TMZ shows that the actor passed away from chronic ethanol as he had been drinking heavily over the years. His widow, Lexis Jones Mason, recently launched a foundation to teach the youth about the dangers of alcoholism. Talking to TMZ, Mason said that she wants to use her late husband’s legacy to ‘inspire others to quit drinking.’

She further added that she has some close friends who have lost their children due to alcoholism, which is another thing that inspired her to begin the foundation. Since then, she has also constantly and vocally been talking to youths, especially at church, about this deadly reality (voluntarily).

During the confirmation of Johnson’s death, his rep, LyNea Bell, told the Hollywood Reporter that they had lost an icon who would be greatly missed. He further added that even though he was gone, the amazing memories of his dynamic acting skills, laughter, enormous personality, and heart of gold would last forever.

Johnson is preowned for his role as Ezal – a scene-stealing scene on ‘Friday.’ The actor landed a string of other roles in popular films such as “House Party,” “Menace II Society,” “Lethal Weapon 3” with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, “The Players Club,” “I Got The Hook Up” and “BAPS” with Halle Berry.

Moreover, he also made guest appearances on “Martin” with Martin Lawrence, “Moesha” with Brandy, and “The Jamie Foxx Show.” Besides, he is also known for the many other television credits, including the national commercials for Dodge.