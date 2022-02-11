Friday, February 11, 2022
HomeSportsFootball
Football

Ex-NFL Star Antonio Gates and Wife to Split After 11 Years Of Marriage

By Ny MaGee
0

Antonio Gates, Sasha Gates (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

*Former NFLer Antonio Gates and his wife Sasha are calling it quits after 11 years of marriage.  

As reported by The Blast, Sasha, who starred in the E! reality show ‘WAGS.’ filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts. 

The couple tied the knot in June of 2011, and have two children together. Antonio reportedly has two other children from a previous relationship. 

Per the report, Antonio has opened up at the struggles of marriage and raising children while playing in the NFL. “It’s very difficult because of the demands of this profession,” Gates said.

OTHER NEWS: Eve Welcomes Her First Child, Son Wilde Wolf [PHOTO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antonio Gates (@theantoniogates85)

He continued, “It makes it tough.  But, I’m a firm believer in having to find a way to balance it all out.  That’s what good dads do.  But it’s very tough.  It’s one thing to be on a team, but it’s another when you’re trying to be the pinnacle of what you do.  It presents a whole different dynamic and challenge.”

Adding, “You have to find ways to make time for your family when the time presents itself.  I structure it.  To me, the structure is a form in my opinion that works. In anything you do or in any relationship you have (it works). Certain nights we’ll do things with the kids. Friday nights are movie nights. But for the most part, one day of the week we have dinner night and movie night.  If we’re tired, we’ll do something else. We have to carve out one day at a time.”

He acknowledged that his absence has been challenging for his family, saying, “Hopefully when it’s all said and done, they’ll forgive me! But also, they’ll understand that when you have a family, you have to support your family; that’s my duty.”

Sasha reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce petition.

Previous articleLisaRaye is At Peace with Her Past – Says She’s ‘Shot People’ and Been to Jail | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO