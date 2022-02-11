Ex-NFL Star Antonio Gates and Wife to Split After 11 Years Of Marriage

*Former NFLer Antonio Gates and his wife Sasha are calling it quits after 11 years of marriage.

As reported by The Blast, Sasha, who starred in the E! reality show ‘WAGS.’ filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts.

The couple tied the knot in June of 2011, and have two children together. Antonio reportedly has two other children from a previous relationship.

Per the report, Antonio has opened up at the struggles of marriage and raising children while playing in the NFL. “It’s very difficult because of the demands of this profession,” Gates said.

OTHER NEWS: Eve Welcomes Her First Child, Son Wilde Wolf [PHOTO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Gates (@theantoniogates85)

He continued, “It makes it tough. But, I’m a firm believer in having to find a way to balance it all out. That’s what good dads do. But it’s very tough. It’s one thing to be on a team, but it’s another when you’re trying to be the pinnacle of what you do. It presents a whole different dynamic and challenge.”

Adding, “You have to find ways to make time for your family when the time presents itself. I structure it. To me, the structure is a form in my opinion that works. In anything you do or in any relationship you have (it works). Certain nights we’ll do things with the kids. Friday nights are movie nights. But for the most part, one day of the week we have dinner night and movie night. If we’re tired, we’ll do something else. We have to carve out one day at a time.”

He acknowledged that his absence has been challenging for his family, saying, “Hopefully when it’s all said and done, they’ll forgive me! But also, they’ll understand that when you have a family, you have to support your family; that’s my duty.”

Sasha reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce petition.