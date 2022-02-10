Thursday, February 10, 2022
Candace Owens Expecting Second Child [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
Candace Owens / Instagram

*Candace Owens announced Tuesday that she and her husband George Farmer are expecting their second child.

Owens shared the news on social media with photos of her and Farmer and their son.

“Family of 4. #July2022,” wrote Owens on Twitter.

A separate post of the family on Instagram was captioned with the lyrics to “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis.

“Do what you love and call it work, Throw a little money in the plate at church, Send your prayers up and your roots down deep, And add a few limbs to your family tree… #FamilyofFour #July2022”

READ MORE: Candace Owens Suggests Bob Saget's Death Linked to COVID Vaccine [VIDEO]

 

The political commentator wed Farmer in 2019 after a brief courtship. They welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2021.

“In a way, pregnancy has better focused me… many of these debates are no longer just political for me – they’re personal, Owens told The Daily Wire after welcoming her first child.

“The stakes seem much higher when you are starting a family. You realize that whatever decisions we land upon as a society will have real implications for your child’s future.

Will my child grow up in the same America that I grew up in, with the same opportunities? I have a lot of anxiety about the answer to that question, which is being determined now.”

Former President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reacted to news of Owens’ pregnancy on Tuesday, writing “Congratulations @RealCandaceO! This is awesome. Another great patriot on the way!”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

