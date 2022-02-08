Disney+ Drops ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Trailer Starring Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff

*Disney+ has dropped the trailer for its “Cheaper by the Dozen” remake, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as two parents with a multiracial, blended family of 12.

Check out the 2-minute preview above, in which Paul (Graff) declares, “We’re not a cult,” to which Zoey (Union) replies “But we’re weird. We’re one of a kind, all the way.”

The original “Cheaper by the Dozen” was released in 1950 and based on the autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey of the same name.

March 18

This new reboot is a “funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business,” according to an official synopsis.

Gail Lerner directed the film from a script co-written by “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, who also produced the reboot.

Disney’s reimagining of the tale comes 18 years after the 2003 film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. A sequel, “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” followed two years later starring Eugene Levy.

“Cheaper by the Dozen” is streaming March 18 on Disney+.