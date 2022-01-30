Cheslie Kryst: Former Miss USA Ends Life by Jumping Off NYC High-Rise | VIDEO

*We’ve learned that a woman who ended her life earlier today (01/30/22) by jumping from a Manhattan high-rise was Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA winner.

Kryst, 30, was not only the 2019 pageant winner but a lawyer as well. She is said to have jumped from the 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 am NYC time and was found dead in the street below, the NY Post reports.

The former Miss USA, who had a unit on the ninth floor of the building, was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace, sources told the news outlet.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Regina Hall, Jordin Sparks, Chris Appleton & More Attend Daytime Beauty Awards

Here’s MORE via the NY Post:

A former Miss North Carolina, she won top honors at the 2019 Miss USA pageant, wearing a sparkly winged outfit for the National Costume competition, a nod to Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

Just hours before she jumped, Kryst wrote on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

She left behind a note saying she wanted to leave everything to her mother, sources said. The note didn’t include a motive for her actions, sources said.

“Not only beautiful but she was smart — she was a lawyer,” a police source said. “She has a life that anyone would be jealous of. … It’s so sad.”

In a statement Sunday, the nationally syndicated program “Extra” called Cheslie Kryst “not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those in distress: 1-800-273-8255.