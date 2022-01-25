Steve Harvey Thrilled to Host His Dream Job, ABC’s New Courtroom Show

*Steve Harvey says his dream job has always been to serve as a judge on a courtroom TV show, and he’s over the moon that ABC made his dream come true.

We previously reported that Harvey has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for ABC. Per the network, the “10-episode courtroom comedy series will feature real cases, with Harvey welcoming a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

“I came up with this idea 12 years ago and I just never told anybody,” Harvey told reporters at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour. “I’ve never sat in a pitch room about it. I never met with a network about it. I never discussed it with my team, my production company, nothing. I just had this idea.”

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Won’t Film Comedy Specials Because of Cancel Culture

During the initial discussion with the network at the show, Harvey made clear that he “wanted it to be funny. I wanted to be insightful.”

“I wanted it to not be about the verdict, but about the story — and the next day, they greenlit it,” he added.

“It’s a natural progression to have Mr. Harvey as a judge,” said Daytime Emmy winner Myeshia Mizuno, the showrunner and executive produce of “Judge Steve Harvey.”

“I’m doing it for every mother and father in this country today!” 👏 See all the best #JudgeSteveHarvey moments and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/JyRSprlPn4 — Judge Steve Harvey (@JudgeHarveyABC) January 19, 2022

“From his standup to the radio to his talk show to his sitcom, this is a natural progression. Him being able to speak on so many things and being able to relate to all types of people is why we know this show is going to be a success,” Mizuno continued.

The series is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers.

“Judge Steve Harvey” airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.