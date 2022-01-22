Saturday, January 22, 2022
Tracee Ellis Ross’s Hot Yellow Dress from Galvan London Sets Instagram on Fire! | LOOK

By Fisher Jack
Tracee Ellis Ross (yellow dress) - Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross – Instagram

*In 2022, you better watch out for shades of yellow, as far as the leading fashion trends are concerned. This includes everything from marigold to lemon to buttercup. The year has just started, and Tracee Ellis Ross has already confirmed this truth, thanks to her latest Instagram post.

The Black-ish actress set Instagram on fire with her stunning, form-fitting, yellow dress. In a series of photos to her account, she wore the Galvan London knit design that has a crystal pleated hem (add an extra layer of dimension) and a square neckline. It is also long-sleeved, though there is a sleeveless design as well. She matched her lovely dress with pointed-toe yellow heels, products of Christian Louboutin. The heels have a height of about 4 inches, and they did justice to her bubbly attire.

The photos were probably taken backstage at an event, and one can tell she was trying different poses to find the one that would stand out. That explains her caption, “Couldn’t choose.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kool & The Gang in Las Vegas and Atlantic City in February | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Ross’s outfit was assembled by Karla Welch, her most common stylist. Karla posted the gorgeous attire to her own Instagram account.

“Hotter than global warming,” read her caption. She was assisted in the ensemble by Grace Wrightsell, another stylist. Molly Greenwald did Ross’s makeup as Marcia Hamilton styled the hair.

Other celebrities also found Ross’s outfit impressive. Gabrielle Union commented with several fire emojis.

“Wowwwwwwww,” commented Marsai Martin, who is Ross’s co-star

“Love every single one,” added Tamu McPherson, a Fashion writer and photographer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Of late, the “Girlfriends” star has been bringing out all kinds of monochromatic attires. Did you see her bright green pantsuits or the black dresses with matching heels? Well, you should. These are the kinds of pictures that make you want to go out and buy similar outfits.

Fisher Jack

