US Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Smokes Blunt in Campaign Ad

By Ny MaGee
*Gary Chambers, a longstanding advocate in Baton Rouge and former candidate for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District, launched his first campaign ad on Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate in Louisiana. 

The ad, titled ‘37 Seconds,’ features Chambers smoking a marijuana blunt as his voice notes the alarming statistics on non-violent marijuana-related arrests. 

Per press release, the ad was filmed in New Orleans, where the city council recently passed an ordinance intended to effectively remove all the penalties for simple possession of marijuana (including retroactively for 10,000 cases since 2010, and the police department announced it would no longer issue citations. 

Check out the pot-smoking ad below.

Chambers took to Twitter on Tuesday to promote the new campaign ad.

“Every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for possession of marijuana,” Chambers says in the clip above. “Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws — over half of all drug arrests. Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people.”

His official website notes that “Gary Chambers’ mission in life is Do Good, Seek Justice. He’s been leading the fight for a better, more just Louisiana. Gary is a leading social justice advocate based in Baton Rouge.”

Chambers’ blunt-smoking campaign ad was directed and edited by Baton Rouge filmmaker Erwin Marionneaux, and written and produced by United Public Affairs founder and New Orleans resident Erick Sanchez.

“For too long, candidates have used the legalization of marijuana as an empty talking point in order to appeal to progressive voters,” said Chambers in a statement. “I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

