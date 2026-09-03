STARZ Drops Trailer for ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles,’ Premiering September 25

*STARZ has released the key art and official trailer for “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” a spin-off series premiering Friday, September 25.

Shemar Moore returns as executive producer and star, reprising his role as LAPD S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. After a botched raid results in the death of young operator Nico Reyes, Hondo is forced to leave the only career he has known. His former commanding officer, Robert Hicks, played by Patrick St. Esprit, then offers him a shot at redemption by building a new S.W.A.T. unit from LA’s overlooked talent.

That unit becomes the Exiles, made up of Sammy Bishop, played by Lucy Barrett, a gun-show influencer looking to prove herself; Ethan Cole, played by Freddy Miyares, a socially awkward tactical expert; Cassidy Reed, played by Zyra Gorecki, guarded and determined to earn her spot; Jude Callan, played by Ronen Rubinstein, a wildcard with a troubled past; and Malik Anderson, played by Adain Bradley, ambitious and hiding secrets of his own.

S.W.A.T. Exiles – Season 1 – Episode 102 — Photo Credit: Kit Karzen/Sony Pictures Television

As the team confronts cartel assassins, gun-runners and a city on edge, Hondo uncovers a leak within his own unit feeding information to outside interests. He comes to realize S.W.A.T. itself is being deliberately undermined by someone seeking to replace it with a more private, less accountable alternative. Hondo must decide how far he will go, and who he can trust, as loyalties shift and the season builds toward a reckoning that determines the future of S.W.A.T.

The series joins STARZ’s expanding 2026 slate aimed at underrepresented audiences, alongside “Fightland,” the “Power” franchise and the upcoming third season of “P-Valley.”

New episodes of “S.W.A.T. Exiles” will stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Watch the official trailer above.

S.W.A.T. Exiles S1

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