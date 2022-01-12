Dionne Warwick & Krayzie Bone’s Hot Cut ‘Power in the Name’ Proceeds Will Go to Homeless Charities | WATCH

*Dionne Warwick will kick off 2022 with the release of her “Power In The Name” single featuring rap star Krayzie Bone (from Bones Thugs-n-Harmony) and her son, NomaD (a.k.a. Damon Elliott) with proceeds going to various charities that provide shelter and clothing.

“Power In The Name” delivers an uplifting message of hope for a bright future with this “life-affirming” theme and will be available through all the major streaming services through the label Kind Music Group.

Dionne will be promoting the single with appearances on Good Morning America and Late Night With Stephen Colbert respectively on January 19 and January 20.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mean Mofo! Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Stares Down Young Fan Wanting High 5 | WATCH

Warwick had a busy holiday season performing at the Raiders/Colts game on December 26 in Las Vegas and on the Masked Singer float in the Rose Parade on January 1 in Pasadena, CA.

Her most recent single “Nothing’s Impossible” featuring Chance The Rapper was released in late 2021 the result of a collaboration that started on Twitter, where she has been dubbed “The Queen.”

Saturday Night Live satirizes her “Queen Of Twitter” title with a recurring skit about Warwick’s “talk show,” which she appeared on as herself recently.

“Nothing’s Impossible,” the gospel-rap tune dubbed by The LA Times as the sequel to “That’s What Friends Are For,” Warwick’s feel-good 1985 collaboration with Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Elton John was released as a benefit single to raise money for AIDS research.

source: Maureen O’Connor