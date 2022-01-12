Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Entertainment

Dionne Warwick & Krayzie Bone’s Hot Cut ‘Power in the Name’ Proceeds Will Go to Homeless Charities | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Dionne Warwick will kick off 2022 with the release of her “Power In The Name” single featuring rap star Krayzie Bone (from Bones Thugs-n-Harmony) and her son, NomaD (a.k.a. Damon Elliott) with proceeds going to various charities that provide shelter and clothing.

“Power In The Name” delivers an uplifting message of hope for a bright future with this “life-affirming” theme and will be available through all the major streaming services through the label Kind Music Group.

Dionne will be promoting the single with appearances on Good Morning America and Late Night With Stephen Colbert respectively on January 19 and January 20.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mean Mofo! Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Stares Down Young Fan Wanting High 5 | WATCH

Dionne Warwick - Power in the Name (screenshot)
Dionne Warwick – Power in the Name (screenshot)

Warwick had a busy holiday season performing at the Raiders/Colts game on December 26 in Las Vegas and on the Masked Singer float in the Rose Parade on January 1 in Pasadena, CA.

Her most recent single “Nothing’s Impossible” featuring Chance The Rapper was released in late 2021 the result of a collaboration that started on Twitter, where she has been dubbed “The Queen.”

Saturday Night Live satirizes her “Queen Of Twitter” title with a recurring skit about Warwick’s “talk show,” which she appeared on as herself recently.

Power in the Name (Dionne Warwick & Krayzie Bone)
Power in the Name (Dionne Warwick & Krayzie Bone)

“Nothing’s Impossible,” the gospel-rap tune dubbed by The LA Times as the sequel to “That’s What Friends Are For,” Warwick’s feel-good 1985 collaboration with Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Elton John was released as a benefit single to raise money for AIDS research.
source: Maureen O’Connor

Previous articleTownhome Where Bobbi Kristina Brown Died Sold For $715K
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO