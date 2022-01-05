Jamie Foxx Talks Spider-Man Return, Could Get ‘Electro’ Spin-Off

*Jamie Foxx is back as Electro/Maxwell Dillon in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” after last playing the role in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, and now there’s talk of an Electro solo project starring Foxx, Hip Hollywood reports.

While we wait for confirmation on that, check out excerpts below from Foxx’s conversation with Marvel.com about reprising the role opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

MARVEL: What was the conversation when you were approached to return? Is it a phone call like, “Hey, we’ve got this idea…?”

JAMIE FOXX: [Producer] Amy Pascal, who’s been so supportive of my career, brought it up to me and I was like, ‘Man, oh yeah, I want to be in there.’ And the fact that I’m coming to this new universe and I look different, and the fact that they were able to craft something that was slick, simplified, but cool.

Once you get that then, look, you’ve seen the movie. You see all these cool people, man. You see all these cool people in this movie? Are you kidding me?

When I came on, there were some tears. There comes the tears; I said, ‘Whoa, this is about to happen.’ So when you get that call, they work it out and now you’re onset with some of the most incredible actors and actresses in the world. I mean how can you not be happy about it?

MARVEL: How did you work to change Electro from the last time we saw him in Amazing Spider Man 2 to now? Yes, you said he has a new look but has anything else changed that viewers should be aware of.

JAMIE FOXX: The [biggest] thing that changed is that he acknowledged the way he looked. He acknowledged, ‘Oh, I like this, I dig this.’ By doing that, it answers any questions like why or what’s this thing? Being able to do that, and just bringing a little of the way I wanted to talk and how I wanted to present myself, [Electro] has a little hipness to him.

MARVEL: Let’s talk about Electro’s design, because it is a brand-new look from top to bottom. First of all, you’re not glowing blue anymore. How did you bring that to life? What was the process?

JAMIE FOXX: That was the whole team. A whole Spider-Man team on how to make this guy cool. How do we make him impactful, but make him a little more grounded? When he acquired some [abilities], it really made sense in the way he was able to project himself.

MARVEL: You’re returning to a character you’ve played before, but now you’re in a brand-new Spider-Man world. What was the most just jarring thing or the thing you were most excited to find out in this version of Spider-Man?

JAMIE FOXX: The thing Electro gets in his chest; he gets ahold of [the arc reactor], that’s going to be crazy. And just looking to my right, and looking to my left, the people that were onset, and going, ‘Wow, It’s a moment.’ It transcends art right now. This is a moment that people- and I remember saying, ‘When you walk out sir, there will be cheers and tears.’

It was crazy. I’m actually hanging on a [stunt rig] waiting for this moment to happen. When he walked out, I was like, ‘Ooh, [singing] Hercules!’ There was some heart in it. That’s what made doing this film really special.

MARVEL: Electro is now alongside villains he’s never met before like, Green Goblin and Doc Ock. What was it like filming alongside Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, because you three of you serve as the core villains of this film?

JAMIE FOXX: Just the most incredible people. When people have this sheer talent, like there’s no doubt about it, they’re just cooler. Mr. Dafoe — as I would call him — every time I walked onto set, I would bow seven times [at him]. I said, ‘I’m going to bow seven times because I’ve been watching [your movies] for years and you’re just amazing.’ It was just so funny and when he wasn’t doing his thing, he was doing jokes and everything like that, which is usually what I do; he had me on the ground cracking up. When you’re able to come together for something that’s fun, with people that you really admire and respect, that’s just the cherry on top.

So I’ve been [followed] a little bit. People want to know what’s going on, but the one thing that I will tell you is that they’re excited. When you talk about our industry and trying to get back on track movie-wise, this is a perfect film. I think it was said maybe a year ago that if there’s any film that can put a jolt in the arm of the movie industry, it’s going to be Spider-Man: No Way Home and it looks like it might be the one.

Read the full Q&A here.