Nyla Tomeka Murrell Dubbed ‘Prison Bae’ After Jailhouse Photos Go Viral

By Ny MaGee
Nyla Tomeka Murrell-French / Facebook

*A 22-year-old female inmate is the latest to be dubbed #prisonbae by the internet.

As reported by MadameNoire, Nyla Tomeka Murrell-French is currently serving a 7-year jail sentence for stabbing a teenage girl during an altercation at a gas station. She is now social media famous after sharing several jailhouse photos of herself on Facebook. She captioned the image “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta.”

The pictures quickly went viral with men wondering how they can post her bail or send money to her commissary, with some even offering to help her find a better lawyer so she can get an early release. 

OTHER NEWS: Quavo of Migos Allegedly Beat up ‘Vegas Limo Driver Who’s Now Suing Him

“Baby we about to get you a better lawyer I gotta get you home,” one person replied, as reported by BET.

Another said, “It’s okay bby… we can get thru this together.”

One Instagram user wrote: “HOW MANY PACK OF NOODLES YOU NEED? I got you ma.”

Another male admirer commented under her photos on Facebook: “What’s her cashapp I’m trying to make sure she eat good in there.”

Here’s more from the MadameNoire report about Murrell-French’s backstory:

Back in April 2019, the now-incarcerated woman was sentenced to 7 years on one count of first-degree assault after stabbing a 17-year-old girl during an altercation that occurred at a gas station in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries after the incident including a “collapsed lung and injuries to her jugular,” in addition to nerve damage. The outlet noted that Murrell-French had racked up nine theft charges in the months prior to her assault case, leaving the judge no choice but to hit the then 19-year-old with a lengthy prison sentence. 

Prison bae also shared these photos on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑵𝒀𝑳𝑨 (@_nytheedon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑵𝒀𝑳𝑨 (@_nytheedon)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

