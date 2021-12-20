Monday, December 20, 2021
Alabama Judge (Nakita Blocton) Removed for Calling Colleagues ‘Uncle Tom,’ Fat B*tch’ & ‘Heifer!’⁠

By Fisher Jack
Nakita Blocton (Twitter)
Nakita Blocton (Twitter)

*An #Alabama judge was removed from the bench for violating several codes of ethics. She called a judge “Uncle Tom,” another one, a “fat b****” and one of her employees “heifer.”⁠

#JeffersonCounty Judge #NakitaBlocton, who is black, was caught engaging in a pattern of abuse towards her staff and co-workers. She recently called a judge “Uncle Tom” which refers to a black person being especially obedient to white people. According to the findings of commissions that filed a complaint against her, she has multiple ethics violations.⁠

She called one of her employees “heifer” and has verbally abused others. Employees reported that she demanded their private cell phones and log-ins to desktops so that she could erase all information that was being used against her in an open investigation. She also requested they worked unreasonable hours and an excessive amount in a week, including late nights.⁠

Fox News reports she was caught being deceptive and dishonest in several instances. “According to an initial complaint made against the judge in May, one person involved in divorce litigation said the judge used online aliases to send several threatening messages which included, ‘THE DEVIL IS WATCHING U, LEAVE THOSE BLACK WOMEN DEMOCRATS ALONE.’

