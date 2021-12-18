Andre Olivas is Suing LA Sheriff Dept. – He was Brutally Beaten After Traffic Stop | WATCH

*Andre Olivas, from Buffalo, New York, is suing the Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department, after video footage revealed authorities holding the man down and beating him in the head during a traffic stop for expired tags in Long Beach, California.

Olivas’ attorney, James DeSimone, documented the unnecessary force lawsuit on his behalf on Wednesday, Dec. 8, expressing to Fox 11 that the deputies’ procedures during the stop went “beyond excessive force.”

“His explanation to me was, usually in his experience, if there’s an expired license plate or bad license plate, usually the truck is stolen,” Olivas explained. The man stated he told the deputies that he was uninformed that the tags were expired.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Why Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe Just Became the First Black Medal of Honor Recipient Since 9/11 (Watch)