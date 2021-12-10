Anderson .Paak Announces Fourth Annual .Paak House Event

*Today, GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum-selling musician, director and philanthropist, Anderson .Paak, has announced the return of his beloved annual .Paak House event.

After one year off due to COVID, the fourth annual .Paak House event Presented by The Brandon Anderson Foundation & Vans, is set to return on December 22nd and will take place in .Paak’s hometown, Oxnard, CA for the very first time ever. As with years past, the event’s cornerstone will be about raising funds to give back to the community with live performances, children’s activities, community outreach & resources, gifting, food, and more.

.Paak promises the biggest all-star entertainment line-up to date, including a special performance by .Paak & The Free Nationals, with more surprise special guests to be announced soon. Tickets to the event are on-sale now via Dice athttps://link.dice.fm/paakhouse. For those who cannot make it in person, the event will be broadcast live via the premium social live media platform Moment House. Tickets to the livestream can be purchased at https://www.momenthouse.com/paakhouse.

Of this year’s event, Anderson .Paak says, “After a long year of studio sessions, promotional tours, and award shows, I’m excited to give back to the community. This year we are going to give Oxnard something they can remember for a lifetime. We can’t wait to see you all at .Paak House 2021!”

Since its inception, .Paak House has impacted the greater Los Angeles area each holiday season through outreach and experiences. To date, the event has raised over half a million dollars towards community initiatives and served over 3,000 families providing them with basic hygiene care, food, everyday toiletries, clothing, school supplies and so much more. Now in it’s fourth year, the event will remain devoted to bringing families more of these basic necessities.

This year’s .Paak House event will include a surprise line-up of .Paak’s friends who stop in for unexpected collaborations and performances throughout the event. Some of the past talent appearances and performances have included Seth Rogen, Kali Uchis, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoh Aalegra, JoJo, Jhene Aiko, Raphael Saadiq, Emily King, Masego, Mereba, Kamasi Washington, Goapele, The Game, Anthony Anderson, Smino, Schoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, Cordae, Thundercat and many others over the years.

In-person tickets to the event range from $25, $50 (comes with a limited edition item), and $100 (comes with VIP entrance, limited edition item and event merch item). Tickets to the Moment House livestream range from $10 (limited early bird), $15 (GA) to $20 (day of show). Moment House ticket buyers will have access to exclusive .Paak House merch with purchase. All ticket buyers will have the option to add a .Paak House donation to their transaction at checkout.

For more information please visit http://paakhouse.org/.

ABOUT THE BRANDON ANDERSON FOUNDATION

The Brandon Anderson Foundation believes that any person anywhere has the ability to tap into their greatest potential with the right exposure. The foundation aims to support and create initiatives that uplift, engage and encourage underserved youth through access to the arts, supplemental education and unique experiences to expand the imagination. With the first initiative, .Paak House, the foundation seeks to create a “safe-haven” for the next generation, while cultivating alliances with like-minded non-profit organizations to generate a greater impact — TOGETHER. This safe-haven is generated through community outreach, sponsored events, summer programs, & after-school programs, all leading to establishing an actual .Paak House building, in an impacted community.

ABOUT ANDERSON .PAAK

Born Brandon Paak Anderson in Oxnard, California, as a teen he played drums in his church Band. His transformation into Anderson .Paak, with his debut album Venice and a sophomore release, 2016’s Malibu met with universal rave reviews. .Paak is now a 4x GRAMMY Award winner, producer, songwriter, artist & director. Anderson released his highly regarded 2020 single “Lockdown” on Juneteenth. Inspiration for the song came from .Paak’s participation in a Los Angeles protest against police brutality. .Paak won the GRAMMY Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance of “Lockdown” and the politically charged video directed by Dave Meyers, garnered .Paak a GRAMMY nom for Best Music Video. “Lockdown” was featured on a multitude of “Best Of” 2020 lists from NPR, The FADER, Complex and President Barack Obama’s annual “Favorite Music” list. In October 2020, .Paak was named as Vans’ first ever Global Music Ambassador. The artist has an ongoing partnership with the iconic brand that includes exclusive footwear and accessory collections inspired by .Paak’s Southern California roots. His directing credits now include the highly regarded Bonnie and Clyde-esque music video for Leon Bridges’ “Motorbike.” Most recently, .Paak has joined fellow artist Bruno Mars as one half of the R&B superduo, Silk Sonic. Since March 2021, the pair have released several songs, with their debut single “Leave The Door Open” garnering over 460 million streams, 350 million official video views, and receiving critical acclaim. The multi-hyphenate superstar will now use his platform to propel new talent into the spotlight with the creation of his very own label APESHIT teaming with UMG

ABOUT MOMENT HOUSE

Moment House is the premium social live media platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences — called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more. To-date, Moment House has processed 1 million tickets across 168 countries and an additional 44 territories.

Founded in 2019 out of the Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House has hosted “Moments” by a range of artists including Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Halsey, Kygo, Christina Aguilera, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, MARINA, Charlotte Lawrence, Ruel, Yungblud, KSI, Yola, Grouplove, Bryson Tiller, the My Brother, My Brother and Me podcast, Omar Apollo and more. They also hosted the live stream for both nights of Clive Davis’ Grammy gala this year and oversaw ticketing for Justin Bieber’s NYE livestream. Coming up, Moment House will continue presenting moments with some of the most exciting names in entertainment including Rina Sawayama, Pentatonix, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, The McElroy Family and more. The company is backed by leading investors across Silicon Valley and the entertainment industry, including: Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, Jared Leto, UTA Ventures, IDEO, Halsey, Whitney Cummings, Kaytranada and manager William Robillard-Cole, Forerunner, former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, Google Ventures CEO David Krane, Box CEO Aaron Levie, Patreon CEO Jack Conte and Palm Tree Crew Investments (Kygo and Myles Shear) and more. For more information on Moment House, visit momenthouse.com

