Wednesday, December 8, 2021
‘Selling Tampa’ Star: You Can Coexist As A Friend and Work Partner | WATCH

By Ty Cole
*Mixing business and friendships can either be a recipe for success…or a recipe for disaster. Looks like we’ll see firsthand in the new Netflix original reality series, “Selling Tampa,” a spinoff to “Selling Sunset.”

The series will follow an all-Black, all-female real estate firm that has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. The ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle Rosado, the owner of the firm, has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Karla Giorgio, and Rena Frazier.

Selling Tampa
Cole: You mentioned you wanted to start your own brokerage. Is there something Sharelle lacked that you were searching for and didn’t find?

Frazier: That’s a great question. When you watch the show, you’ll see we do have disagreements about how some things are done. Sharelle and I were friends before we went into business together. You have to be realistic as well because sometimes you don’t have the same ideas of how things should be done. It’s all about respect and love. You’ll have to watch and see what happens.

Cole: Do you think you should mix friends and business together?

Reeves: You can definitely coexist as a friend and as a work partner. I’m all about family. We’re a tight-knit, close group of women and we have that family environment. I appreciate the friendships within the brokerage.

Giorgio: I agree. For me, if I have a friend in business and we communicate, respect each other, and know what each party needs to bring to the table – I think that’s all good.

Selling Tampa
Cole: Why do you think Tampa is such an important market to explore?

Petit: Tampa is such an important market to explore because it’s a diamond in the rough and it’s the city no one expects to be one of the biggest metros on the rise. We have the best work and play atmosphere – Tampa is that city.

Let’s see if Sharelle and Rena can keep their business and friendship tight as “Selling Tampa” premieres December 15th on Netflix.

Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

