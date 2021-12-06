Monday, December 6, 2021
Back on? Miguel and Wife Nazanin Spotted Having Dinner After Announcing Split

By Fisher Jack
Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi / Getty
*We know we reported a few months back that gorgeous entertainment couple Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi were donzo, so to speak, but it looks like they are back together

It seems the two were spotted having a nice romantic dinner at Bavel in Downtown Los Angeles in the Arts District when they were spotted by an eyewitness, according to RadarOnline.

“Miguel at Bavel. Sharing same side of booth with his on-again wife. Not gonna lie, was disappointed to see he was a booth sharer,” the envious source told Deuxmoi.

The dinner comes only a week or so after Nazanin posted a video on her Instagram Story showing Miguel accompanying her to get Lasik surgery on her eyes.

“[He] couldn’t have me be the only one wearing an eye patch,” Nazanin added. In the soundless IG Story, she and Miguel, 36, laughed as they fidgeted with their patches. As Hollywood Life wrote, “the sight of them both looking like Pirates of the Caribbean extras left them both laughing – and this reunion left many fans wondering if they were back on.” And that looks to be the case

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace Begins January

 

Aswe reported earlier, the couple released a statement announcing they were splitting after 17 years together.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

The two were together for over 10 years before Miguel proposed in 2016. The couple got married in 2018. No divorce has been filed as of yet and it appears the two may have worked out their issues.

Following the initial split, Nazanin was asked if she still believed in true love.

“Absolutely. Are you kidding? No matter what I’ve been through, no matter what I’ve seen, I will never give anybody the control. I will never let anybody jade my view of real love because I know it’s out there and I know it exists.”

