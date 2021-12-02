Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ Actress Jonshel Alexander Fatally Shot at Age 22

By Ny MaGee
0

Beasts of the Southern Wild
Jonshel Alexander/Beasts of the Southern Wild via Twitter

*Former child actress Jonshel Alexander, who co-starred in 2012’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was reportedly shot and killed Saturday night in New Orleans. She was 22. 

Alexander and another man were sitting inside a car in New Orleans’ 7th ward when they were shot by an assailant who fled the scene, according to the Associated Press and The New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Alexander was declared dead on the scene by paramedics while the male victim was reportedly able to drive himself to the hospital. 

The gunman remains at large but investigators said they have located a maroon pickup truck that was used by the killer, per the Times-Picayune.

READ MORE: Press Conference Set to Press Authorities to Offer Reward in Killing of Jacqueline Avant

Alexander reportedly beat out 4,000 young actors when she landed the supporting role of Joy Strong in “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

The Oscar-nominated film centers on an impoverished bayou community located outside of New Orleans’ storm levee system. The film’s star Quvenzhané Wallis became the youngest nominee for a Best Lead Actress Oscar.

Alexander’s mother Shelly Alexander said on Tuesday that the filmmakers “fell in love with” her late daughter.

“She was like, ‘I’m going to be in this movie,'” her mother remembered, per the Times-Picayune. “They fell in love with Jonshel.”

Shelly continued, “She brought life to everything. Jonshel was feisty, jazzy, spoiled. It was her way or no way. Jonshel was like, ‘It’s going to be me.’ “

Director Benh Zeitlin described Alexander as an “absolute one-of-a-kind, unforgettable, force-of-nature human being,” adding: “She was a really bright burning light.”

Alexander is reportedly survived by her 1-year-old daughter, De-vynne Robinson.

Previous articleChris Cuomo Calls CNN Suspension ‘Embarrassing, But I Understand It’
Next articleMalikah Shabazz Battled Long-Term Illness Before Death at 56
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO