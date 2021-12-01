Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeNewsCrime
Crime

Jacqueline Avant – Wife of Music Legend Clarence Avant Shot and Killed During Home Invasion Robbery

By Fisher Jack
0

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant - Getty
Jacqueline and Clarence Avant – Getty

*Lord have mercy. Pure evil has struck again. We’ve just learned that Jacqueline Avant, the wife of Clarence Avant, a virtual legend in the music business, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery.

The Avants have been married for 54 years.

The scene of the crime is the Trousdale Estates area of Los Angeles. It’s a high-end area neighboring Beverly Hills.  Beverly Hills PD got a call at 2:30 AM for a home invasion. The caller told the dispatcher someone had been shot. By the time they arrived, Mres Avant had already been rushed to a nearby hospital.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kevin Hart Says Racist Airplane Scene in ‘True Story’ Actually Happened to Him

Clarence Avant & family and friends (celebs)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 07: Quincy Jones, Bill Withers, Clarence Avant and family, Jimmy Jam Harris, Terry Lewis, Leron Gubler and Mitch O’Farrell attend a ceremony honoring Clarence Avant with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Here’s more via TMZ:

A family source tells us the people who broke into the house fired shots and hit Jackie. Clarence was home at the time. We do not know if he was hurt.

Jackie and Clarence’s daughter is Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Clarence is known as the Godfather of Black Music. He’s been regularly celebrated by the likes of Jay-Z and Diddy, L.A. Reid and Babyface. His wife was on hand with him when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in October.

Jackie served as the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care. She was also on the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.

Jacqueline Avant was 81.

Developing ….

Previous articleCampaign Raises $1M for Missouri Man Wrongfully Convicted of Murder
Next articleKevin Hart Says Racist Airplane Scene in ‘True Story’ Actually Happened to Him
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO