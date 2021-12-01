Jacqueline Avant – Wife of Music Legend Clarence Avant Shot and Killed During Home Invasion Robbery

*Lord have mercy. Pure evil has struck again. We’ve just learned that Jacqueline Avant, the wife of Clarence Avant, a virtual legend in the music business, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery.

The Avants have been married for 54 years.

The scene of the crime is the Trousdale Estates area of Los Angeles. It’s a high-end area neighboring Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills PD got a call at 2:30 AM for a home invasion. The caller told the dispatcher someone had been shot. By the time they arrived, Mres Avant had already been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Here’s more via TMZ:

A family source tells us the people who broke into the house fired shots and hit Jackie. Clarence was home at the time. We do not know if he was hurt.

Jackie and Clarence’s daughter is Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Clarence is known as the Godfather of Black Music. He’s been regularly celebrated by the likes of Jay-Z and Diddy, L.A. Reid and Babyface. His wife was on hand with him when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in October.

Jackie served as the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care. She was also on the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.

Jacqueline Avant was 81.

Developing ….