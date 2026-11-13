Gabby Williams Stays Quiet on Ring as Marriage Talk With Marine Johannes Grows

The Valkyries forward told Elle she and the Liberty guard protect their privacy but will not hide who they are.

(LR-R) Marine Johannes and Gabby Williams/YouTube screenshot

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*Gabby Williams is not saying whether she and Marine Johannes are married.

The Golden State Valkyries forward wore a ring during a recent interview with Elle. When the interviewer asked if it was a wedding band, Williams smiled and answered, “No comment.”

Her reply comes as rumors about the couple spread online. Talk of an engagement has circulated on social media, according to Celebs In-depth. The outlet notes that neither Williams nor Johannes, a guard for the New York Liberty, has confirmed one.

Both athletes play for the French national team. According to a Yahoo profile of the couple, they met around 2021 while playing for France. Their relationship was publicly confirmed during 2025 All-Star Weekend, when Johannes was described as Williams’ “longtime partner.”

Marine Johannès and Gabby Williams Q&A pic.twitter.com/iuwXAcdeio — emma 🇫🇷 (@mjnecklace23) September 16, 2026

Fan interest grew after the Valkyries won the WNBA title. A separate Yahoo report says Johannes joined Williams on the open-top bus during the team’s championship parade in the Bay Area. GO Magazine reports that Williams thanked Johannes for her support in post-Finals interviews.

Elle also asked Williams about the attention the relationship receives online. “It’s been a tough balance because I understand the importance of having queer representation, and what that means to people,” Williams told the publication.

She described the couple as very private. Williams said it can be daunting when strangers believe they know the pair and share opinions about their relationship. Even so, she said the two will not conceal it.

“We try to stay as private as we can, but at the same time, we’re not going to hide who we are,” she told the magazine.

Williams added that she understands how much the relationship can mean to girls and women who look up to them.

“I understand how important it can be for girls and women looking up to us. So there’s give and take,” she explained.

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