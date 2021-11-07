Sunday, November 7, 2021
Hotel CANCELS Gun Confab After Learning George Zimmerman was Featured Speaker

By Fisher Jack
George Zimmerman - Trayvon Martin (inset)
George Zimmerman – Trayvon Martin (inset)

*He’s definitely BAD news! He has a certain stank that should be avoided.

A weekend event featuring a speech by George Zimmerman was cancelled by an Idaho hotel group after the company found out the man who murdered Florida teenager Trayvon Martin was set to be a headlining attraction at their venue.

The gathering, billed as the Lethal Force Gun Laws 2021 Tactics & Strategies Conference, was suppose to start Friday and end on Monday at The Riverside Hotel in Boise.

The Idaho Statesman released a statement that the hotelier scratched the event after learning about its “incendiary details” through social media. That report stated the hotel owners cited for its reason the “immense pain” Zimmerman caused its “guests, team-members and community” when he took the life of the unarmed Black teen in February of 2012.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Catches Heat for Defending George Zimmerman in Old Tweets

