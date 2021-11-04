Thursday, November 4, 2021
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Take Fans Inside Their Luxurious California Mansion [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz / Getty

*Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz take fans inside their luxurious La Jolla, Calif. mansion for the latest issue of Architectural Digest. 

The magazine shared the cover on Instagram along with the caption:

For more than a decade, Razor House, the stunning cliffside mansion by architectural designer Wallace E. Cunningham in La Jolla, California, has alternately been described as a “magnum opus,” an “architectural masterpiece,” and “America’s coolest home.” But since purchasing the modernist gem in 2019, Grammy Award–winning singer @aliciakeys and her husband, renowned music producer Kasseem Dean (a.k.a. Swizz Beatz, @therealswizzz), have preferred to call the home where they and their two sons, Egypt and Genesis, now reside “Dreamland.” Here, Keys and Dean pose in front of a painting by @jordanmcasteel.

READ MORE: Alicia Keys Recalls Sharing Stage with Son for His First Live Performance [WATCH]

 

Essence writes:

The couple purchased the home in La Jolla in 2019 and have since worked with designer Kelly Behun to make the 11,000 square-foot property their own, filled with their tastes and important details from their life (like the grand piano Keys was given when she signed to Columbia Records at 16).

Per the report, the home offers views of the Pacific Ocean and its design, which Cunningham tells AD is “a sculpture.”

 

“These beautiful S shapes, these chevrons going down the hillside, curvatures flying in space over your head. It’s more akin to sculpture than architecture,” says Cunningham of the home.

“When you hear a song or something we’ve produced, the foundation is to make people feel good and feel loved. That’s what our art is about,” Keys says. “When you come into our home, that’s exactly what we want you to feel. We want you to feel loved, to feel safe, to feel relaxed. We want you to have a great meal. We want you to feel inspired.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

