*New details have emerged about notorious #drugkingpin turned federal witness #AlpoMartinez and the final moments of his life.⁠

⁠

According to police, the 55-year-old tossed bags of heroin out of his 2017 #DodgeRam moments after the gunfire erupted, leaving him shot multiple times. Authorities believe that Alberto “Alpo” Martinez may have thought the police were the ones ambushing him and attempted to destroy evidence.⁠

⁠

As the #NewYorkPoliceDepartment continues to piece together what took place, they have confirmed that around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, a vehicle approached Martinez’s truck and began firing. He attempted to flee the scene, hitting several cars as he desperately tried to get away. Police found Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, one being in his chest. He was transported to the Harlem Hospital, where he passed away.⁠

⁠

Martinez was arrested in 1991 on a slew of charges, including the murder of a friend and fellow drug kingpin, Rich Porter, and several others. He avoided a life sentence by cooperating with the police. After his release in 2015, he was placed in witness protection in Maine and was given a new identity, Abraham Rodriguez.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kelly Price Responds to Trolls Claiming Her Husband is Taking Her Money