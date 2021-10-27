Rapper Kevin Gates Urges Men to Practice Semen Retention [VIDEO]

*Rapper Kevin Gates spoke about the mental, spiritual, and health benefits of semen retention during a recent interview on the“Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.
As reported by SandraRose, the 35-year-old Louisiana native shared his bedroom habits and the importance of men pleasing their partners.
“And another thing… that’s like, really healing to your body, it’s gonna sound crazy, is semen retention,” he said.
“Not releasing no semen. Like, you can have sex and it’s beautiful… You can have sex, but your intention should be to please your partner.”
READ MORE: BLIND ITEM: The Bisexual NBA Player
Kevin, who is married to Instagram model and entrepreneur Dreka Gates, said holding semen will “heal your central nervous system and everything. Heal your brain.”
He added, “That’s just me, I aim to please my partner — whatever partner I’m dealing with at the time.”
Watch Kevin explain it via the clip above, and let us know in the comments if you agree that men should practice semen retention.
According to Healthline.com, per sandrarose.com, benefits of semen retention include:
Mentally
more confidence and self-control
less anxiety and depression
increased motivation
better memory, concentration
Physically
greater vitality
increased muscle growth
thicker hair, deeper voice
improved sperm quality
Spiritually
deeper relationships
stronger life force
better overall happiness