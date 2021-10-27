Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Rapper Kevin Gates Urges Men to Practice Semen Retention [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Kevin Gates
Kevin Gates via Twitter

*Rapper Kevin Gates spoke about the mental, spiritual, and health benefits of semen retention during a recent interview on the“Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. 

As reported by SandraRose, the 35-year-old Louisiana native shared his bedroom habits and the importance of men pleasing their partners. 

“And another thing… that’s like, really healing to your body, it’s gonna sound crazy, is semen retention,” he said.

“Not releasing no semen. Like, you can have sex and it’s beautiful… You can have sex, but your intention should be to please your partner.”

Kevin, who is married to Instagram model and entrepreneur Dreka Gates, said holding semen will “heal your central nervous system and everything. Heal your brain.”

He added, “That’s just me, I aim to please my partner — whatever partner I’m dealing with at the time.”

Watch Kevin explain it via the clip above, and let us know in the comments if you agree that men should practice semen retention. 

According to Healthline.com, per sandrarose.com, benefits of semen retention include:

Mentally

more confidence and self-control

less anxiety and depression

increased motivation

better memory, concentration

Physically

greater vitality

increased muscle growth

thicker hair, deeper voice

improved sperm quality 

Spiritually

deeper relationships

stronger life force

better overall happiness

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

