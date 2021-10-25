Woman Comes Forward as 15th Child of Late Rapper DMX Amid Estate Battle

*Another woman has come forward claiming to be the child of late hip-hop artist DMX.

Page Six writes: “A Georgia woman named Raven Barmer-Simmons contacted DMX’s other adult children in the past few weeks. She and the fellow 14 alleged children of the late rapper will all be DNA tested to confirm their paternity.”

DMX died in early April aged 50 following a cocaine-induced heart attack. We previously reported that the tapper, real name Earl Simmons, didn’t leave behind enough money to care for his 15 children — some of whom are still minors.

Here’s the deal: After selling more than 74 million albums and appearing in multiple movies through the span of his career, DMX’s (born Earl Simmons) estate could be less than $1 million; possibly less than $50,000, court documents filed by his children allege, according to Yahoo! News. Five of DMX’s 15 children filed separate court documents. His daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden first filed documents on May 10, alleging his estate is worth less than $50,000.

His sons Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons filed documents on May 21, claiming his estate is worth less than $1 million. The bottom line is that both groups of children are seeking to become administrators of their late father’s estate, the NY Daily News reports.

A DMX insider said the estate’s value could increase dramatically thanks to the popularity of his catalog.

“There is no will from DMX and that’s a big problem. This is a difficult situation because there are a number of people vying to be named administrators,” the source said. “His fiancée Desiree tried to muscle in by asking the court to be named his common-law wife, which means she would have taken precedence over his children. But the court refused.”

Meanwhile, Desiree Lindstrom, the fiance of DMX, reportedly applied to the court to be legally declared his “common-law wife,” but a judge rejected her request.

Judge Helen Blackwood reportedly ruled that Lindstrom did “not have standing to file,” as a common-law wife.

Per Page Six, Herbert Nass, the trusts and estates attorney for Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons, said, “Judge Blackwood appointed Xavier, Tacoma and Sean as the temporary administrators of the estate.

“The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs. The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate.”

Nass continued, “We need to collect assets and pay debts and administration costs. We don’t have a lot of information about his income streams, but now the temporary administrators have been appointed, we can ask questions and expect answers.”