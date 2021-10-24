*On January 11th, 2013, Kendrick Johnson was found dead in his high school gymnasium rolled up in a gym mat. The state of Georgia ruled his death as an accident, having died from positional asphyxia. When the family hired their own Forensic Pathologist, not only did he find KJ’s organs missing from his body during the autopsy, he determined the cause of death to be from non-accidental blunt force trauma. To this day, no one knows where KJ’s organs have gone.. So what really happened to KJ?

FINDING KENDRICK JOHNSON is the feature documentary product of a 4-year undercover investigation into the facts of this case. From the creator of ‘Stranger Fruit’, this new documentary hopes to shed light on one of the most important American stories of our time.

Told through the eyes of KJ’s family and close friends, Narrated by Hollywood legend, Jenifer Lewis, Directed by ‘Stranger Fruit’ creator, Jason Pollock, with an amazing team of Producers including Actor Hill Harper, and Space Jam 2 Director Malcolm D. Lee, FINDING KENDRICK JOHNSON shares this truly historic, heartbreaking, and unbelievable story with the world for the first time.

“The case of Kendrick Johnson is one the most important cases in U.S. history,” says writer/director Jason Pollock. “KJ deserves justice, and hopefully our film will help his family get one step closer to that outcome.”

“This is the most important film I’ve ever worked on,” says actor and activist Jenifer Lewis. “What this family has gone through is unspeakable but we must speak it so the public knows the truth. Jason has done a brilliant job on this vital story of injustice.”

FINDING KENDRICK JOHNSON is now available on digital and video on demand and will be heading to theaters nationwide this October. (Screening schedule below)

FINDING KENDRICK JOHNSON – SCREENING IN U.S. THEATERS

Monday, October 25, 2021

Galaxy Mission Grove – Los Angeles, CA

Galaxy Theaters Atascadero – Santa Barbara, CA

Galaxy Theaters Riverbank – Sacramento, CA

Galaxy Porterville – Fresno, CA

Emagine Canton – Detroit, MI

Cinema Chatham – Chicago, IL

Emagine Rogers – Minneapolis, MN

America Cinemas – Fort Worth, TX

America Cinemas – Houston, TX

Icon Cinema – San Angelo, TX

Galaxy Theaters Canary – Las Vegas, NV

Galaxy Theaters Victorian – Sparks, NV

Galaxy Theaters Monroe – Seattle, WA

Emagine Noblesville – Indianapolis, IN

Emagine Geneva Lakes – Milwaukee, WI

Movies at Meadville – Pittsburgh, PA

Westown Movies Middletown – Philadelphia, PA

Friday, October 29, 2021 (7-night screening)

Laemmle NoHo 7 – Los Angeles, CA

VOD Platforms: https://linktr.ee/findingkendrickjohnson

FINDING KENDRICK JOHNSON is written, directed, and produced by Jason Pollock. Produced by Amy McCampbell, Morgan J. Freeman, and Malcolm D. Lee. Executive produced by Hill Harper, Jenifer Lewis, Elizabeth Hurwitz, Dia Sokol Savage, Kurt Engfehr, and Lenny Beckerman. Edited by Jason Pollock and Kurt Engfehr. Illustrations by Nikkolas Smith. Cinematography by Dennis A. Mills. Original Score by Dan Edinberg. Narrated by Jenifer Lewis. A Boom Content production.

Director Jason Pollock, the Johnson Family, Jenifer Lewis and government whistleblower Mitch Credle are available for interviews

To request a screener link for review or interview, please contact:

MILLENNIAL PR

Mitch Swan

[email protected]

310.701.2628