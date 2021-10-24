*We’ve got sad news to report. Beverly Tate, the mother of Snoop Dogg, has died. She was 70.

It was Snoop himself who alerted the world on Sunday via a tribute to her on Instagram:

“Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA.”

Snoop shared a photo of Beverly smiling while sitting on a scooter as he wrapped an arm around her.

“Mama thank u for having me,” Snoop wrote in the caption along with a prayer and rose emoji.

Snoop’s father Vernell Vardado, 71, confirmed Ms Tate’s death on Instagram and asked for prayers for his family posting that “we need it more than ever.”

Vardado, by the way, left the family only three months after Snoop’s birth and he was named after his stepfather, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Sr., according to the Daily Mail which also noted that Beverly and Calvin Sr. divorced in 1975 and she raised her family in a church environment in Long Beach, California.

As has been reported by EURweb and other outlets, Ms. Tate had been hospitalized earlier this year for undisclosed reasons — Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., had asked his fans send good vibes while his mother was in the hospital. He later made an update, letting people know she was “still fighting” and had opened her eyes.

Snoop attributes a lot of his good qualities to how she raised him — even recently disclosing that she was the one who encouraged him to apologize to Gayle King over his comments in response to her Kobe Bryant remark last year.

Also on Sunday, Snoop, shared a video of himself, listening to music in a darkened room, which he captioned with a single broken heart emoji.