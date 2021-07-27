Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Snoop Dogg Shares Health Update on His Mom Amid Hospitalization

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Snoop Dogg’s mother Beverly Tate has reportedly been hospitalized for several months battling a mystery illness, and fans have been concerned about her.

The hip-hop star recently took to social media to share an update on her health status. 

In his message on Instagram, Snoop expressed gratitude that his mom is “still fighting.”

On July 26, he posted a picture of him visiting his mother in the hospital. In the caption he spoke on her condition, writing: “Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

READ MORE: George Clinton Celebrated his 80th B-day in LA with Snoop Dogg & Ben Crump | VIDEO

 

As reported by Ace Showbiz, several of Snoop Dogg’s famous friends flooded the comment section with supportive messages, including Lizzo, Jamie Foxx, Busta Rhymes, La La Anthony and Bow Wow.

Snoop first publicly spoke about his mother’s health scare in early May. At the time he posted on Instagram, “Sending special prayers out for my mom this morning y’all pray for her and me.”

In a follow-up message, he said in a clip, “Gotta stay strong, keep pushing on. They say God don’t put nothing on your shoulders you can’t handle.”

“I’m being tested right now, ya’ll. Make sure ya’ll pray for me and my family,” he added. A few days later, Snoop Dogg wrote on social media, “Need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you.”

