Colorado Landmarks with Racist Names, Like Negro Creek, Just Now Getting Addressed (Watch)

*The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is considering changing the names of some of Colorado’s landmarks because of their ties to racism, reports 9News.

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Commission set up by Gov. Jared Polis (D) meets monthly to hear from Coloradans and discuss names that might need to be changed across the state. On Thursday, the commission looked at Negro Creek (Delta County), Negro Mesa (Delta County), an unnamed feature in Jefferson County, Chinaman Gulch (Chafee County), Redskin Mountain (Jefferson County) and Calkins Lake (Weld County).

“When we rename these places, it’s really not about discarding old history. It’s really about making sure there are public spaces that are open and free to everyone who wants to use them,” said Sam Bock, a public historian and exhibit developer for History Colorado.

Bock says that while there’s history behind many of these names, the important thing is making sure our outdoor spaces have names that make everyone feel welcome.