Trinidad and Tobago Overturns Colonial-Era Law Criminalizing Same-Sex Sexual Acts

The Privy Council sided with activist Jason Jones and ruled the law criminalizing sex between gay partners unconstitutional.

A judge slams a gavel on a rainbow flag. (Credit: Depositphotos)

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*Trinidad and Tobago’s law criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual acts is no longer in effect.

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London ruled the measure unconstitutional on Tuesday, ending a century-old legal restriction, CNN reports. The Privy Council is the highest court of appeal for several former British colonies, including the Caribbean nation.

LGBTQ+ rights activist Jason Jones brought the case. Born in Trinidad, Jones now lives in the United Kingdom. He initially won his case in the country’s High Court in 2018. However, the Court of Appeal reversed that decision in 2025, prompting him to take his case to the Privy Council.

His legal team challenged a “savings clause” that protects laws enacted before independence from constitutional challenges. Britain introduced the original ban through a 1925 law, which traced its origins to England’s Buggery Act under Henry VIII in the 1500s. The clause was meant to prevent legal gaps when colonies became independent nations.

Credit: Depositphotos

Trinidad and Tobago replaced the 1925 sexual offenses laws with tougher provisions in 1986. The new measures increased prison sentences and extended indecency provisions to women. Jones’ lawyers argued the 1986 legislation constituted a separate law and therefore wasn’t protected by the savings clause.

The Privy Council agreed. Judge Philip Sales said the right to private and family life protects sexual orientation and private acts between consenting adults.

“Laws which seek to criminalize such activities cannot be justified,” Sales said.

The overturned law criminalized “buggery” and “gross indecency” between male partners. Buggery carried a prison sentence of up to five years, while gross indecency carried up to two years. The 1986 provisions also punished women for indecency.

Jones told CNN the ruling brings relief to people who felt forced to hide.

“You felt that you were living in a bird cage, and I’m really proud that I was able to give us a sense of freedom,” he said.

Several Caribbean nations continue to criminalize sexual activity between men. Human Dignity Trust identifies Jamaica, Guyana, Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines among them. However, not all four countries fall under the Privy Council’s appellate jurisdiction. Activists and legal experts say the Trinidad and Tobago decision could nevertheless encourage challenges to similar laws elsewhere.

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