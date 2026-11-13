Cardiologist Says High LDL Cholesterol Is Top Heart Risk

Dr. Norman Lepor says tobacco is the worst habit for the heart, but high LDL cholesterol poses the greatest risk.

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*High LDL cholesterol is the biggest risk factor for heart problems, according to a Cedars-Sinai cardiologist. Smoking is the worst habit, he says, but not the top risk factor. Dr. Norman Lepor explained the difference to Parade.

“Using tobacco is the worst habit for heart health, but having high levels of LDL cholesterol is the biggest risk factor [for experiencing cardiovascular health issues],” Lepor said.

LDL is known as “bad” cholesterol. Too much of it can leave plaque in the arteries, which narrows blood vessels over time. That raises the chance of a heart attack or stroke.

People with high cholesterol usually feel no symptoms. Routine blood work is the only way to learn the numbers.

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Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that diet and lifestyle habits could prevent 90% of cases.

For patients whose cholesterol is already high, Lepor urges a talk with a doctor about prescription drugs such as statins. He also stresses taking them on schedule.

“It’s easy to forget to take your heart health medication because you aren’t necessarily seeing or feeling a difference, but they really do help keep LDL cholesterol levels down,” he said.

Food choices matter as well. Lepor advises avoiding trans fats, which are common in fried foods, and cutting back on sodium and saturated fat. He suggests seafood, avocado, nuts, and other foods rich in unsaturated fats. He often recommends the Mediterranean diet to patients, and he calls regular exercise another way to lower LDL.

Lepor still warns against tobacco. “Smoking and vaping significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart attack and peripheral vascular disease, which can lead to leg amputations in severe cases,” he said.

The two problems are also linked. Regular tobacco use can cause plaque to build in the coronary arteries, he explained, which can raise LDL levels.

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