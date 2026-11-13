EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

Subscribe
Health

Cardiologist Says High LDL Cholesterol Is Top Heart Risk

Dr. Norman Lepor says tobacco is the worst habit for the heart, but high LDL cholesterol poses the greatest risk.
Add EUR on Google
heart health
Credit: Depositphotos
0:00 / 0:00

*High LDL cholesterol is the biggest risk factor for heart problems, according to a Cedars-Sinai cardiologist. Smoking is the worst habit, he says, but not the top risk factor. Dr. Norman Lepor explained the difference to Parade.

“Using tobacco is the worst habit for heart health, but having high levels of LDL cholesterol is the biggest risk factor [for experiencing cardiovascular health issues],” Lepor said.

LDL is known as “bad” cholesterol. Too much of it can leave plaque in the arteries, which narrows blood vessels over time. That raises the chance of a heart attack or stroke.

People with high cholesterol usually feel no symptoms. Routine blood work is the only way to learn the numbers.

Heart disease diagnosis on grey background
Credit: Depositphotos

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that diet and lifestyle habits could prevent 90% of cases.

For patients whose cholesterol is already high, Lepor urges a talk with a doctor about prescription drugs such as statins. He also stresses taking them on schedule.

“It’s easy to forget to take your heart health medication because you aren’t necessarily seeing or feeling a difference, but they really do help keep LDL cholesterol levels down,” he said.

Food choices matter as well. Lepor advises avoiding trans fats, which are common in fried foods, and cutting back on sodium and saturated fat. He suggests seafood, avocado, nuts, and other foods rich in unsaturated fats. He often recommends the Mediterranean diet to patients, and he calls regular exercise another way to lower LDL.

Lepor still warns against tobacco. “Smoking and vaping significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart attack and peripheral vascular disease, which can lead to leg amputations in severe cases,” he said.

The two problems are also linked. Regular tobacco use can cause plaque to build in the coronary arteries, he explained, which can raise LDL levels.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gaza Children Thank IShowSpeed After His Livestream Helps Raise $9,000

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE

About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback
eurweb logo everything urban + radioscope

Black Entertainment. Celebrity News. Culture. Delivered Daily.

Stay connected to the stories that matter. Get EURweb’s latest celebrity headlines, exclusive interviews, entertainment news and cultural updates delivered straight to your inbox.

  • Plus, subscribe for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, subject to the promotion’s official rules.

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

You’ll also like…