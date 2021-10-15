*Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center’s intensive care unit due to a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, according to his doctors that spoke with CNN.

Angel Ureña, spokesperson for Clinton, said in a statement Thursday, “On Tuesday, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

A joint statement from Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s personal primary physician, also said that “He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.”

They said following treatment, “his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” they added. “The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.” 🙏🏾

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mickey Guyton: The Boundary Shatterer is Blazing New Trails in Country Music