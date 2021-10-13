Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeNews
News

NYSE’s Youngest Female Trader Launches Spotify Podcast, Urges Women To Talk About Money

By Ny MaGee
0

Lauren Simmons
Lauren Simmons via Instagram

*Former New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trader Lauren Simmons made history as the youngest full-time female trader and now she has launched a new podcast where she urges women to talk about money.

The new project, “Mind Body Wealth with Lauren Simmons,” premiered on September 29, with new episodes dropping exclusively on Spotify on Wednesdays.

Per Black Enterprise, Simmons became the second Black woman equity trader since the NYSE was established over two hundred years ago. Her story has inspired millions of women globally and Hollywood is reportedly producing a film about Simmons starring Kiersey Clemons.

“While I’m forever grateful for that opportunity and stepping stone, I appreciate it more so for the life experiences that it has lent me because truth be told, all that glitters isn’t always gold,” Simmons shared with Business Insider. “My life goal is to be part of a movement promoting change and giving minorities — whether women, people of color, or younger generations — the tools necessary to help forge their own paths to success.

OTHER NEWS: TV One to Start Production of Original Film ‘Stalker’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Simmons (@lasimmons)

Simmons has also teamed with Entrepreneur.com to debut the new digital series, Going Public, on October 19. The interactive series, per Black Enterprise, “will give diverse entrepreneurs a chance to pitch investors and become a publicly traded company,” the outlet writes. 

“Let’s not make money a taboo subject. Let’s be open about compensation and what we’re currently getting paid. That is what moves the needle,” Simmons shared with NBC News. “This hush-hush society that we live in when talking about personal finances is weird to me. I have very open conversations with everyone about salary and how much I’m making and the deals that haven’t gone well, and hopefully, that can inspire people to do better.”

Simmons’ uses her Mind Body Wealth podcast to share her money insights “to empower the next generation.”

“I felt it was more rewarding for me to empower the next generation when it came to finances than for me to become a product of a company,” Simmons told Know Your Value. “And here I am. We are 100 percent going to change the narrative.”

She adds, “People can talk about sex, politics and so many taboo subjects, but people are so hesitant to talk about money. You need to know, ‘what is your relationship with money?’ It’s one of the most instrumental things if you want to change your financial circumstances.”

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Other Secret Child
Next articleThe Whispers Singer LeaVeil Degree Participated in $1.8M Jewelry Heist
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO