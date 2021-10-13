Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeNews
News

Clip Resurfaces of Kodak Black Grabbing His Mom’s Butt, Trying To Kiss Her [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Getty

*Fans of Kodak Black are giving him the side-eye after a clip resurfaced of him dancing with his mother at an event while grabbing her butt and trying to kiss her. It’s totally cringy. Watch the awkward moment via the Twitter clip below.

The clip has gone viral amid concern about the rapper’s mental health. We previously reported that Kodak Black has reactivated his IG account after deleting them following a disturbing post about his insecurities. 

“I mean maybe that wasn’t the best thing to tweet and very selfish of me to let a thought like that succumb,” the Florida rapper wrote, as reported by Complex. “I apologize to me for doubting myself like I’m ain’t a raw ass gangsta ass n**ga but thugs need love too you know and it’s totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like! Thanks to everybody that was concerned and the calls and texts as I understand I made a bold statement but don’t worry I’m not suicidal and have no plans on harming.”

READ MORE: Kodak Black Deactivates Social Media After Posting Disturbing Messages About Mental Health

He continued, “I got a great support system & surrounded By love, somebody put a false rumor in my head that drove me to the edge that I can’t say but all in all I’m ok!”

Kodak deleted the message but you know savvy social media users captured a screengrab of it. Check it out below.

The hip-hop star deleted his social media accounts after he posted several dark messages on Twitter on Thursday.

“So Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up … Nobody Cares … I’m Everywhere @ Once … Friends Playin In My Head … Girls Playin Wit My Heart, Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I’ll Never Be Famous,” he wrote.

In a second tweet, he said, “Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself.”

He then deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts before coming back online to apologize for being so dramatic. 

Previous article‘Scream’ is Back with Original Stars, Hits Theaters in 2022 [Trailer + Poster]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO