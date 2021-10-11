*Vincent Gross, the head of G Sharp Records, joins the panel of entertainment industry professionals Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the 22nd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference via Zoom from 1-3pmPT. Gross’ label is self contained and interested in Jazz, R&B, Soul, Pop, Hip-Hop and Gospel acts. An artist himself, Vincent is a Black Music Award winning Jazz vocalist and trumpeter.

The industry panel will lead the conference with a “Q&A Session,” a “Talent Showcase” from professional acts and ULMII winners follow, ending with a “National Talent Competition” where singers, songwriters, dancers or actors compete for the ULMII Best Artist Award and over $16,000 valued in prizes.

The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference will be hosted by radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM) and comedian Heather Hatton (Amazon Prime). Other panelists to saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadow (Shanachie Entertainment); Judge Dedra S. Davis, Esq. – veteran entertainment attorney (MusicLW.com); Dr. Lee Bailey, digital magazine publisher & former syndicated radio host (EURweb.com); Cheryl Warfield, Metropolitan Opera Soprano vocalist and teaching artist (MoreOpera.com); Angel Sessions, Platinum selling R&B/Gospel singer/songwriter and label co-owner (AtlasEliteEntertainment.com); Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, artist manager of a SAG/AFTRA actor/filmmaker (Anthony-Michael.com); Vincent Grosswner of G Sharp Records & a BMA winning Jazz vocalist/trumpeter (VincentGrossMusic.com); D. Baldwin, music producer/artist manager at Underground Hits Production (UGHits.com); Anthony Michael Hobbs, multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA prodigy actor/filmmaker (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Steven Littles, actor, producer, publicist, stylist and image consultant (StevenLittles.com), and Melody Trice, television personality, model, spokeswomen and retailer (www.MelodyTrice.com & www.UnLmtdAccess.com).

Panelists and performers credit “ULMII” for helping to create collaborations. Some competitors credit “ULMII” for launching their careers. Los Angeles competitor Miguel was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists to a major record deal – today he is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter; Baltimore competitor Naturi Naughton was scouted by Broadway at the “ULMII” and now she stars on the STARZ series “Power;” Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the panelists helped him take RoShon to “the next level” that resulted in a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, to a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Baltimore competitors The Featherstone Brothers was quoted in the City Paper saying that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success because the original song they performed was placed on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)” – it was heard by SisQo who was at “ULMII” and he used it as the first single with accompanying music video making it a platinum hit.

For more information on the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 1-3pmPT via Zoom log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email [email protected]. To RSVP you can log onto www.eventbrite.com/e/los-angeles-uplifting-minds-ii-entertainment-conference-via-zoom-tickets-153237049139. Learn more about Dr. Marion Meadow by logging onto www.Shanachie.com or www.MarionMeadows.com.

