YouTube Removes R. Kelly Channels Following Sex Trafficking Conviction

*YouTube has yanked two of R. Kelly’s official channels from the platform following his conviction in the Brooklyn sex trafficking trial.

“We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a spokesperson for YouTube said, Complex reports. YouTube’s “creator responsibility guidelines” state that the content creators could have their channels permanently banned for “on- and/or off-platform behavior that we may consider to be inappropriate.”

Per the guidelines, users of the video platform can be penalized for “participating in abuse or violence, demonstrating cruelty, or participating in fraudulent/deceptive behavior leading to real world harm.”

The two channels, R. Kelly TV and R. Kelly Vevo, have both been terminated.

Despite the ban, Kelly’s music will still be allowed on YouTube Music.

Last month, the embattled singer was found guilty of racketeering in his federal sex crimes trial in New York, EURweb reported, per Business Insider.

Prosecutors accused the singer (real name: Robert Sylvester Kelly) of directing his employees to procure women for sex and sexually abused numerous women over the span of nearly 25 years.

In opening statements, Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez, the lead prosecutor in the case, blasted him as a “predator” who “used his money, his clout, and his public persona to hide his crimes in plain sight.”

Over several weeks, prosecutors brought more than 40 witnesses to testify about Kelly. The witnesses included women and men who described how Kelly directed them to have sex with him and each other, and how the singer obsessively took videos of every sexual encounter.

R. Kelly faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2022.

He is facing similar sex crimes charges in Illinois and Minnesota.