Saturday, October 2, 2021
Toni Braxton to Produce, Star in Lifetime’s ‘Fallen Angels Book Club’ Movie Series

Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton Rockin Her New Look

*Toni Braxton reportedly signed a deal with Lifetime to star in and executive produce “The Fallen Angels Book Club,” a multi-part movie series.

Braxton will play Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur detective setting out to solves a series of murders at her book club.  

The seven-time Grammy Award winner does have quite a few IMDB credits and TV Movies to her name. So, it couldn’t hurt to clear to hate, we mean space, in your mind to consider that perhaps she may do a good job. 

“Toni has a magic touch for making movies that resonate with our audience,” Tanya Lopez, EVP of Scripted Content at Lifetime & LMN, said in a statement. “We’ve seen Toni’s acting range through the years and I can’t imagine anyone else as Hollis. This role was made for Toni.”  

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Whoopi Goldberg Teams with Lifetime to Produce Cyber-Stalker Movie

Based on a series of mystery novels by author R. Franklin James, the Hollis Morgan mystery series was first published in 2013.

Rhonda Baraka will direct the first movie and wrote the scripts. She will also executive produce.  

The first installment of “The Fallen Angels Book Club” will be released in 2022, according to UrbanHollywood411. 

Broader Focus initiative, which supports the hiring of women in key production roles. 

Braxton has partnered with the cable network on previous projects, including executive producing and starring in “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart,” “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” and “Every Day is Christmas.”

Previous articleMerck’s Experimental Pill to Treat Covid-19 Cuts Risk of Hospitalization
