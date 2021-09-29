‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent Shootings of Black Women in St. Louis (Watch)

*At least 10 women were either shot or killed in St. Louis over the last week, and one TikTokker has gone viral with her belief that the cases are racial.

TikTok user LamaraIndigo‘s video, which has been viewed more than 420,000 times, said she believes white people are intentionally shooting and killing Black women. She says they are not being assaulted or robbed, just killed.

Of the recent shootings and killings in St. Louis City involving women, there were two Black women and one white woman killed, six Black women shot, and one Hispanic woman shot. LamaraIndigo says she thinks people in St. Louis have become desensitized to the violence, and that her TikTok “is me doing something.”

FOX2 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and they said because the suspects are unknown, these cases are not being investigated as serial killings. Police also said the investigations are still ongoing and will provide updates as they become available.