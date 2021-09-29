Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Bias

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent Shootings of Black Women in St. Louis (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

LamaraIndigo
LamaraIndigo

*At least 10 women were either shot or killed in St. Louis over the last week, and one TikTokker has gone viral with her belief that the cases are racial.

TikTok user LamaraIndigo‘s video, which has been viewed more than 420,000 times, said she believes white people are intentionally shooting and killing Black women. She says they are not being assaulted or robbed, just killed.

Of the recent shootings and killings in St. Louis City involving women, there were two Black women and one white woman killed, six Black women shot, and one Hispanic woman shot. LamaraIndigo says she thinks people in St. Louis have become desensitized to the violence, and that her TikTok “is me doing something.”

Watch below:

@lamaraindigo#greenscreen #protectblackwomen #stlouis #blackwomen #blackgirls #black #crime #protectblackgirls

♬ original sound – LamaraIndigo

FOX2 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and they said because the suspects are unknown, these cases are not being investigated as serial killings. Police also said the investigations are still ongoing and will provide updates as they become available.

Previous articleChild’s Booster Seat Thrown at Woman’s Head Sparks Brawl at Texas IHOP (Watch)
Next articleTrump Loses N.D.A. Battle with Omarosa, Must Pay Her Legal Fees
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO