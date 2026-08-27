US Open Fan Week 2026: Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz and a Brand-New Bag

Fan Week’s revamped mixed doubles format packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, pairing legends and stars in a high-energy prelude to the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams high five during a mixed doubles quarterfinal match during Fan Week as part of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA)

Papa … I mean, the US Open has a brand-new bag! 😂

Fan Week is attracting main-draw-sized crowds this year, with star-studded mixed-doubles matchups giving fans an early taste of the spectacle to come.

Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz — both making storied returns to the game in their own ways — had the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on full tilt during this year’s Fan Week.

Historically free, Fan Week has in the past served as an extension of gratitude to New Yorkers for their longstanding support of the US Open, the only Grand Slam tournament played on U.S. soil. But the new mixed dubs format gave it a serious upgrade, with some of the sport’s biggest stars — many of whom aren’t exactly known as doubles specialists — taking the court … with an added price tag.

Despite the cost, the fans are eating it up.

Arthur Ashe Stadium was sold out for the event, with the crowds getting an added bonus later that evening when Roger Federer returned to the historic court in an exhibition match against former US Open champion, Andy Roddick.

Along with Serena Williams and Alcaraz, Gaël Monfils, Elina Svitolina, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Alexandra Eala and other fan favorites made appearances. Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were also paired as top seeds but fell in first round action.

Serena and Alcaraz took on doubles specialists Lloyd Glasspool and Erin Routliffe, coming from behind to win their opening match, 5–3, 4–1.

“It’s always such an amazing place to be … I never expected to be back on these courts,” Serena said after the win.

“I was very nervous playing with Serena … I almost forgot how it feels,” Carlos admitted. “But she made it easy for me, you know, to go for it every time. I enjoyed it so much!”

And Serena seemed just as thrilled to be back.

“It’s such a bonus for us to be out here!” she gushed.

Waiting for them in the quarterfinals were Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli — and the pairing proved too much to handle. They exploited Alcaraz’s understandable rust and sent the stars packing in straight sets, 5–4, 4–1.

Still, it was a hell of a showing from both.

Fans were treated to vintage Williams — all power, precision and ferocity — alongside Alcaraz’s deft shot-making, infectious energy and trademark optimism.

And Fan Week isn’t done serving up the star power.

Gaël Monfils and his wife, Elina Svitolina, will meet Bencic and Cobolli in the semifinal, after the “Monfils” power couple handled Philippine favorite Alexandra Eala and Canada’s Auger-Aliassime before edging No. 1 seeds and doubles specialists Jackson Patten and Kateřina Siniaková to advance.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina during a mixed doubles match during Fan Week as part of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Pete Staples/USTA)

They’ll now have a shot at taking home $1 million in prize money — and a whole lot of bragging rights. But to do so, they’ll have to get through best not only Bencic and Cobolli, but also Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik or Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev.

For Monfils, the stakes are even more personal. This is his farewell Slam; he is set to retire at the conclusion of the tournament.

A trophy – and a big check – would make for one hell of a swan song.

The final is set for Wednesday night.

And if Fan Week is any indication, the US Open may have stumbled onto something fans didn’t even know they were waiting for.

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